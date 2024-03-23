It's a boy! Fox 2 reporter Scott Wolchek welcomes his firstborn

article



Our Fox 2 family got a little bit bigger today.

Reporter Scott Wolchek and his wife Ali welcomed their firstborn child, Rowan David Wolchek, into the world on the morning of March 23.

Rowan weighed in at 6 pounds 3 ounces and is 19 inches long.

We’re happy to report that mom, dad, baby and grandpappy Rob Wolchek are all doing well.

Rob Wolchek with his newborn grandson Rowan David Wolchek.