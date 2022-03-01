'It's worth it;' Man tries first paczek on live TV for Fat Tuesday

"Oh yeah. Pretty good. Come down and grab some," said Jake. "It's worth it."

Jake from Colorado has never had paczki. He's from Colorado. But on a cold March morning in honor of Fat Tuesday, he braved the winter temperatures to get a taste of his first-ever polish pastry.

Of course, it likely won't be his last. Friends standing by each had a box filled with the food.

Another man named Lenny is less of a novice.

"I make sure to get one dozen for me and one dozen to share," he said.

But where Jake got Boston Cream, Lenny says the berries are the best flavor, following by a lemon and an apple.

Fat Tuesday is Paczki day, and the line out the door of the New Martha Washington Bakery in Hamtramck stretched well out the doors of the business. The employees at the bakery, located at 10335 Joseph Campaue Ave, got in at 3 a.m. to begin preparing for a long dough-filled day.

Sometimes a jelly-filled pastry, the fillings in paczki have grown in their variety. Although custard, lemon, and Boston Cream are popular variations as well, the traditional filling is prune.

Served once a year in honor of Fat Tuesday, the Catholic holiday is the precursor to Lent, and as such is the last day to indulge in delicious foods before the traditional fast period commences. It ends on Easter. Southeast Michigan's strong Polish roots have helped the tradition spread throughout the region.

Besides New Martha Washington Bakery, there's also New Palace Bakery, and Paris Bakery in Livonia. Although, bakeries around the state also make the tasty treats in honor of the holiday.

With any newbie trying their first pastry, they might be confused by the spelling. Paczki is pronounced poanch-kee and is the plural form. Paczek - poan-chek - is singular. But of course, no one has just one paczki.