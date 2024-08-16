Jack White to join The Hentchmen at free Hamtramck Labor Day Fest

article

Rocker Jack White will take the stage for a bit when he reunites with The Hentchmen at this year's Hamtramck Labor Day Fest.

White, an occasional member of the Detroit punk band, will join them on stage for several songs to close out the festival on Monday. Sept. 2.

The free Hamtramck Labor Day Fest runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, and will feature a mix of local performers and national acts.

Other artists on the bill include Detroit rappers Sada Baby, Bruiser Wolf, Gmac Cash, and Esham, Canadian rock band Sloan, Mike Skill from The Romantics, Hamtramck's The Polish Muslims, and more.

Beyond the music, the annual event includes a carnival, wrestling shows, a canoe race, a parade, and a pierogi eating contest.

"We’re so proud that our festival is still around, and free, and volunteer-run" said Konrad Maziarz, festival chairman. "It’s a lot of work to put on but we can’t imagine any other way to celebrate all the weird and wonderful cultural and artistic achievements of Hamtramck. We’ve got an amazing food scene, so much great art and so many fantastic musicians this year. It’s really a showcase for the creative community here."

Learn more about the fest here.