Jackknifed semi spills oil, closes EB I-94 in Macomb Township

A semi-truck hit a wall and jackknifed Tuesday evening, closing eastbound I-94 in Macomb County.

The crash took place near Harper Road in Clinton Township. As a result, oil spilled on the roadway, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

The EB I-94 closure begins at Gratiot Avenue in Roseville.

"Emergency Management has been notified," the sheriff's office said. "At this time, there is no estimate as to when I-94 will reopen."

Michigan State Police is investigating the crash.

No other details are available at this time.