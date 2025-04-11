The Brief The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has entered an agreement with ICE to execute administrative warrants on undocumented migrants held in their jail It's the first police agency in Michigan to partner with Immigration Customs and Enforcement Immigration rights groups argue the program leads to racial profiling, soaks up resources, and worsens the community's relationship with police



The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has entered a formal agreement to assist the federal immigration enforcement agency with executing warrants authorized by U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement.

The partnership is the first of its kind in Michigan and is part of President Donald Trump's goal of ramping up deportations and removing people staying unlawfully in the country.

Big picture view:

According to ICE, Jackson County officially partnered with the department on March 19 this year.

Its officers will work within one of the models under the 287(g) program, which enables ICE to delegate specific jobs to local and state police departments.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office will be trained to serve and execute administrative warrants on immigrants illegally residing in the U.S. who are kept at the agency's jail.

As of April 11, ICE has signed agreements with 444 different agencies.

The backstory:

The 287(g) program is part of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, which authorizes ICE officers to work with various law enforcement groups to carry out functions normally under the Department of Homeland Security's oversight.

There are three models under the program:

Jail Enforcement Model - identify and process migrants staying in the U.S. illegally who have been arrested and face criminal charges

Task Force Model - authorizes local police departments to enforce "limited immigration authority with ICE oversight"

Warrant Service Officer - allows local officers to be trained by ICE to carry out certain warrants on migrants in the department's jail

After he was inaugurated this past January, Trump signed an executive order requiring ICE to authorize local and state law enforcement that the DHS secretary "determines are qualified and appropriate."

The other side:

Posting on its Facebook page earlier in April, the Michigan Immigrants Rights Center warned the 287(g) program had led to racial profiling, is costly for local municipalities, and "harms the relationship between police and local communities."

Dig deeper:

ICE's partnership with Jackson County isn't the only developments in Michigan as it relates to immigration.

College students at several Michigan universities enrolled on visas had their authorization to stay in the country revoked last week. Students were not given an advance notice or a reason before losing their visa.

In response, the ACLU of Michigan sued the federal government on Thursday on behalf of four international students enrolled at the schools.

"The right to due process is one of our most fundamental constitutional rights, requiring that a person receive sufficient notice to respond and challenge a government action," executive director Loren Khogali said. "In this case, the Trump administration failed to provide any advance notification to students that they were stripping them of their student immigrant status and offered no viable opportunity to respond or challenge it.

Outside of Michigan, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday night the Trump administration must help return a man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador.

The administration blamed an "administrative error" for the wrongful deportation.