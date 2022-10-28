James and Jennifer Crumbley in court Friday for hearing on expert witness

James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter.

The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in court Friday for a hearing on whether the Oakland County prosecutor can call witnesses experts to testify about mass shooters and the path to violence that many take before they start shooting. FOX 2 will stream the hearing live when it's expected to begin at 9 a.m.

In trying both Crumbley parents, prosecutors want to connect the inaction of James and Jennifer to their son's decision to bring a gun to school. Both defendants have fought the charges and asked for them to be thrown out, arguing they couldn't have known what their son was planning.

But during Ethan Crumbley's guilty plea hearing this Monday, the teen said he asked his dad to buy him a gun, gave his dad the money to buy the gun, and going so far as to pick it out.

Ethan also admitted the gun was not secured when he took it to school.

"Yes, it was not locked," he said on Oct. 24 after Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast asked him if it was true the 9mm handgun was "not kept in a safe or locked container?"

The prosecution wants to use testimony that argues that Ethan's pathway to violence followed multiple stages, instead of the teen snapping and committing mass murder. The defense is fighting the allowance of that expert testimony.

More Oxford High School shooting news: