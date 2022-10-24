Ethan Crumbley says he gave James Crumbley money to buy gun used in Oxford High School shooting

article

During a plea hearing Monday, accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley confirmed that his father James Crumbley purchased the gun used to kill four classmates last year.

Authorities have alleged that James bought his son the weapon used in the Nov. 30, 2021 school shooting four days before the crime. Ethan's mother Jennifer Crumbley allegedly made an Instagram post that said she was at a gun range shooting a weapon that was her son's Christmas present.

Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast questioned 16-year-old Ethan about how he got the Sig Sauer handgun. Ethan who was 15 at the time, answered "yes" Monday to all questions about the weapon.

According to Ethan, he gave James money for the gun and picked it out. Ethan said the gun was not locked up the day of the shooting. He is accused of bringing the weapon to Oxford High School in his backpack.

Ethan's case will not go to trial after he pleaded guilty to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

He will be sentenced after a hearing to determine if life-without-parole is appropriate in this case.

However, his parents still have trials scheduled for their alleged roles in the shooting. James and Jennifer are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

Authorities say that James and Jennifer ignored signs that their son was in distress and needed mental health help. Text messages and journal entries written by Ethan have been used to bolster these claims.

During a hearing earlier this year, Jennifer's co-workers said she talked about a missing gun when learning that there had been a shooting at her child's school.

The couple was arrested in Detroit a few days after the shooting. They are being held on $500,000 bonds.

Lawyers for James and Jennifer have argued that they should be released as their cases progress. However, they remain behind bars.