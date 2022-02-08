'Maybe it’s just my paranoia': Phone records show Jennifer Crumbley ignored texts from Ethan about demons

article

Evidence revealed during a preliminary hearing Tuesday included text messages between Ethan Crumbley and his parents that went back to March 2021.

Prosecutors have said that Ethan, the accused Oxford High School shooter, had sent his mother Jennifer Crumbley concerning messages that she ignored. Those exact messages were read during the hearing.

Previously unreleased messages from before the shooting were also shown.

On several occasions in March 2021, Ethan texted Jennifer while home alone, saying there was someone in the house.

Note: Texts appear as they were sent and thus include spelling errors.

March 9, 2021

Ethan to Jennifer:

Ethan, 7:50 p.m.: "Can you get home now?"

Ethan: "There’s someone in the house I think"

Ethan.: "Someone walked into the bathroom and flushed the toilet and left the light on"

Ethan: "And I thought it was you but when I came out there was no one home"

Ethan: "There's no one in the house tho"

Ethan: "Dude my door just slammed"

Ethan, 8:01 p.m.: "Maybe it’s just my paranoia"

Ethan: "But when are you going to get home"

Jennifer did not respond to Ethan on March 9. Det. Edward Wagrowski, who has 25 years with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and seven years with the computer crimes unit, said photos showed that she was horseback riding at the time.

March 10, 2021

Jennifer to Ethan:

Jennifer, 10:21 a.m.: "Where's your dad???"

Ethan: "Doing work"

March 17, 2021

Ethan to Jennifer:

Ethan, 6:03 p.m.: "Ok the house is now haunted"

Ethan: "Some wierd s*** just happens and now I’m scared"

Ethan: "I got some videos"

Ethan: "And a picture of the demon"

Ethan: "It is throwing BOWLS"

Ethan: "I am not joking it f***** up the kitchen"

Ethan: "I’m just going to be outsider for a while"

Ethan, 6:29 p.m.: "Can you at least text back"

Jennifer did not respond. Wagrowski said she was again horseback riding.

She would not text Ethan again until the afternoon of March 19, 2021. However, she did text Ethan's father James Crumbley to discuss his behavior.

March 19, 2021

Jennifer to James:

Jennifer, 9:37 a.m.: You awake?

Jennifer: "Ethan awake?"

James, 9:38 a.m.: "Um yeah"

Jennifer: "How is he?"

James: "He woke up looking like he had WAY too much to drink last night complaining about a headache"

Jennifer, 9:41 a.m.: "Well he was really worked up and out of control so I can see why."

Jennifer: "All I know is he needs to eat, go to work, and work hard, not complain and he can get his stuff back"

Jennifer: "You respond? I didn't get it?"

James: "Jesus yes"

James, 10:17 a.m.: "He said let me ask you a question. Why am I in your guys' room lol"

Jennifer: "OMG"

James: "I totally thought you were giving him a Xanax last night"

Jennifer: "Does he seem better? No melatonin"

James: "I know"

Jennifer: "But he hasn't had one before. Should only give him half"

James: "He is just doing his school. Says his head hurts. He took so Tylenol"

Jennifer: "Is he ok to work?"

James: "Yeah"

Jennifer: "Does he remember what he did?"

James: "Dude I am working. On a demo right now. I have not talked to him and he is doing school"

Jennifer to Ethan:

Jennifer, 4:11 p.m.: "Where's your dad?"

Jennifer, 7:48 p.m.: "Text me when your done"

Jennifer, 9:02 p.m.: "Done yet?"

March 20, 2021

Ethan to Jennifer:

Ethan: 2:33 p.m.: "I finished picking up the room"

Ethan: "I cleaned until the clothes started flying off the shelf

Ethan: "This stuff only happens when I’m home alone

Ethan: "I picked the clothes back up tho"

In addition to the messages exchanged in March, texts from the day before the Oxford High School shooting were read in court. Some of those texts have previously been revealed, while others were new.

Jennifer had texted Ethan after receiving a call that he was caught looking up bullets on his phone while at school.

Nov. 29, 2021

Jennifer to Ethan:

Jennifer, 11:53 a.m.: "Seriously?? Looking up bullets in school?"

Ethan, 11:54 a.m.: "What?"

Ethan: "Oh yeah. I already went to the office for that."

Ethan: "It was in first hour all I did was look up a certain caliber at the end of class because I was curious."

Ethan: "It was on my phone."

Ethan: "completely harmless"

Ethan: "teachers just have no privacy"

Ethan: "They said I'm all good"

Ethan: "I understand why I they talked to me and they said they that is am good."

Ethan: "This is nothing I should get in trouble about"

Jennifer, 12:13 p.m.: "You're not they left me a voicemail" (Included emojis of a woman covering her face)

Jennifer: "Did you at least show them a pic of your new gun?"

Ethan: "NO I didn't show them the pic my god"

Ethan: "I only told them I went to the range with you on Saturday"

Ethan: "It was a harmless act"

Ethan: "I have this bullet cartridge in my room that I didn't what kind of bullet it was and it said it was a 22 so at the end of first hour I just looked up different types of 22 bullets and I guess the teachers can't get their eyes of my screen smh"

Jennifer, 12:30 p.m.: "lol I'm.not mad. you have to learn not.to.get caught"

Ethan: "IK lol"

Ethan: laughing emojis

Ethan: "I just didn't want something this little tog et me in trouble because....well I didn't get to get in trouble lol"

Ethan: "I want to hear the voicemail when I get home tho"

Ethan: "Also I never tried to hide looking up the bullet. I just didn't think a teacher would be staring at my phone"

Jennifer: "Ok I saved it"

