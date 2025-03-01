Jazz Cannabis Club broken into, $10,000 cash reward offered for information

article

George Brikho is tired of his business being robbed. On March 1, the Jazz Cannabis Club, on Telegraph Road in Detroit was broken into and robbed for the third time in recent memory.

Briko said he got a call from his alarm company just after 6:30 a.m. telling him the police were on their way for a robbery in progress. Less than two minutes later, the thieves were gone, having cost him over $100,000. Brikho said he is still doing inventory, but there is $70,000-100,000 in product missing, plus damage to the building.

"I came straight here," he said. "We got a call that there were five males who had entered the building."

Brikho said that the security door was ripped off the building, and the entry door broken, along with cameras and other items broken.

In an attempt to help find the thieves, Brikho is offering a $10,000 reward for help apprehending the people who broke in.



"We can't catch a break," he said. "We're a family owned business. This is our third break-in in less than a year. We're doing everything we can to work hard and can't even sleep well knowing there is a posibillity of a break-in."

Brikho said that the community support following the first two break-ins has been huge, but he's tired of worrying about it.

"The police showed up four minutes after the break-in," he said. "The police department is amazing. Unfortunately, the guys got away a minute before the police got here."

Brikho said while the police are "amazing," the criminals are well-versed in their craft and were in and out in about two minutes.

The Detroit Police Department said they are still investigating the incident.