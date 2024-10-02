JD Vance holds Michigan campaign event in Auburn Hills

article

Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance delivered remarks in Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, making a stop at an aerospace company in Auburn Hills a day after his debate with the Democrat's nominee for vice president.

Vance covered a range of subjects, from his sparring with Tim Walz to manufacturing in Michigan, as well as electric vehicles and China.

He also took questions from reporters, including on mandates and incentives for battery-powered cars and trucks and Donald Trump's messaging. FOX 2's Charlie Langton will have more on the campaign event later Wednesday.

The campaign event is the latest effort in the Republican Party's push to flip the state red. Just over a month remains before the presidential election.

The Ohio Senator's appearance won't be the only one made by a presidential candidate this week. Both presidential nominees will be in Michigan this week, with Trump stopping in Saginaw on Thursday and Kamala Harris in Flint and Detroit on Friday.