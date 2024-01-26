Jennifer Crumbley trial: Cell phone records show how Oxford shooter's parents treated Nov. 30, 2021

On Nov. 30, 2021, Jennifer Crumbley showed up to work, went to Oxford High School, and then made plans to take her son for ‘horse therapy’ – all until gunshots were fired inside the school by her son.

In court testimony on Friday, Edward Wagrowski, a former forensic analyst for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, discussed hundreds of text messages sent back and forth involving Jennifer Crumbley. After a brief lunch break, Wagrowski returned to the stand where he discussed specifically when the Crumbley parents learned their son was in trouble at school, how they reacted, and what they did when they learned of the active shooter at the school.

Video screenshots showed Jennifer arriving at work on that day at 9:04 a.m. but leaving an hour later. She left because she got a call from Oxford High School about her son's drawing. Then she received a photo of the drawing, which she sent to James and other friends.

"Call NOW. Emergency," Jennifer said in a message to James.

Two minutes later she sent another message: "Emergency."

James responded with ‘WTF’ and then sent a message about the horse's medical issues.

At 10:41 a.m., both James and Jennifer arrived at the school. Eleven minutes later, the shooter left the school's office and the Crumbleys walked out - at 10:52 a.m.

Six minutes later, Wagrowski said the first message Jennifer sent on her phone was a message to her horse trainer.

"I still plan on doing the lesson. Everything's okay. He's just having a hard time after losing Tank his friend going away to a treatment facility and who knows what else but he was caught drawing this on his math assignment today," she said.

She then sent a copy to the trainer and reiterated plans to bring her son with her to the barn to see the horses. Both sides said they believed it would be good therapy for the 15-year-old.

Jennifer Crumbley trial: How Oxford's mom responded to messages of demons, bullets

By 11:24 a.m. Jennifer Crumbley was back to work. At 12:21, she messaged her son if he was OK and that he can talk to them about anything and they wouldn't judge.

At 12:42 p.m. "I know. I'm sorry for that. I love you."

Jennifer didn't respond until after the shooting was made public – over 30 minutes later.

The active-shooter alert went out to parents at 1:13 p.m. James Crumbley was making DoorDash deliveries after leaving the school and was in the Meijer parking lot near Oxford High School when the shooting alert came out. Two minutes later, he immediately called Jennifer, who left work, and the two talked for a few minutes on the phone.

At the same time, she responded back to her son "I love you too. Are you okay?"

Then, 4 minutes later, she sent a four-word text.

"Ethan don't do it."

Jennifer Crumbleys text to her son when she believed he was the Oxford High School shooter.

By 1:22, James was at their home in Oxford, about a mile away, and discovered the gun and ammo were gone and told Jennifer that.

Oxford High School shooter won't testify at Jennifer Crumbley's trial

In turn, she messaged her boss.

"She texts ‘The gun is gone and so are the bullets’," Wagrowski read the text in court. "And then when he responds, he responds with, I'm praying ‘everything is okay’. And Jennifer says, ‘OMG’, Andy, he's going to kill himself. He must be the shooter. "

By 1:34, James Crumbley called 911 to report the missing gun and told police he believed his son had taken the gun to the school.