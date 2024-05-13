Groundbreaking at former Northville Downs celebrates redevelopment plan

The former location for Northville Downs is being redeveloped, and Monday's groundbreaking was the first step.

A program was held this morning lauding a new mixed-use project taking place on the 48 acres of land where Michigan's last horseracing track closed after 80 years earlier this year.

The new development will include 443 residential units and retail space of the former racetrack by developers Hunter Pasteur, Soave Real Estate Group, The Forbes Company, Oboran and Toll Brothers.

In addition to retail and living areas, "The Downs" will also set aside 15 acres for green space including publicly accessible parks.



