Jewelry worth $11K stolen in smash-and-grab robbery at Great Lakes Crossing

Three suspects stole about $11,000 worth of jewelry from Helzberg Diamonds in Great Lakes Crossing Outlets on Saturday – smashing the cases with sledgehammers.

Panic ensued among shoppers near and at the mall's food court; several people were able to capture the smash-and-grab robbery on camera.

According to Auburn Hills police, they are still looking for the suspects.

"It should be surprising, but it's not," said one shopper, Chris Hatter. "The world is changing so people get more desperate."

Helzberg Diamonds was open again when FOX 2 visited the mall on Monday,

"They could come back right now and do the same thing and get away," Hatter said.

Police are still investigating the robbery.

"Smash-and-grabs are very dynamic and jarring for people that witness them," said Captain Josh Jones with Troy police.

In 2022, a group of people entered a jewelry store at Oakland Mall in Troy, filling their backpacks with merchandise. Four of the suspects were later found and charged.

Auburn Hills police are hoping for the same outcome in the Helzberg Diamonds robbery. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.