Jill of All Trades' white pizza recipe

This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us one of her super easy, all-time favorite appetizers.

Jill says that you can throw it together in minutes, and it's always a hit wherever she brings it. Here's the recipe:

WHITE PIZZA RECIPE

olive oil

2 rolls of crescent dough

1 8-oz block of cream cheese, softened

1 T. butter, softened

garlic powder

4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

¼-1/2 cup grated romano or parmesan cheese

mushrooms (washed and sliced)

Microwave the cream cheese until you can stir it easily. Stir in the butter. Sprinkle with a bit of garlic powder, and stir until well blended. Set aside.

Lightly drizzle a cookie sheet with the olive oil. Spread it over the entire surface, just to keep the dough from sticking. Unroll the crescent dough and press it onto the cookie sheet, taking care to close up all the seams. Bake it in the oven at 375 until it's golden. It should only take a few minutes.

While the crust is warm, spread the seasoned cream cheese over the entire crust, getting as close to the edges as possible. Then cover that with the shredded mozzarella. Scatter mushrooms over the cheese and then generously sprinkle with the romano. Pop it under the broiler until the cheese melts and starts to turn golden. Remove it immediately, cut it up and serve.

Jill advises getting the cheese right to the edges of the crust, as much as possible, to prevent the edges from getting too brown under the broiler. If the edges do get too dark, you can always trim them off.

Jill says that this appetizer is good served warm or at room temperature. It's even great cold the next day!

PROJECT RATING: Easy

To watch Jill take you through the steps, click on the video player above.