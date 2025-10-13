Joe Louis Greenway grows by another six miles, includes statue featuring famous boxer as a golfer

The Brief The Joe Louis Greenway has grown several miles longer and its latest extension now includes a new statue. The statue depicts the historic boxer golfing, another sport he competed in. Another six miles are currently under construction.



Detroit's monumental project inched a little closer to completion last week when officials unveiled another segment of the Joe Louis Greenway – along with a new statue showing off the boxer himself.

Except the newest depiction of Joe Louis shows him golfing instead of boxing — providing some more context behind the figure's backstory.

Big picture view:

Last week, Detroit Mayor MIke Duggan, city councilmember Fred Durhal and members of the Louis family gathered in front of a new statue that commemorates another completed leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.

"The depth of honor and gratitude, it goes beyond words for us," said Joyce Barrow-Henderson, daughter of the boxer. "The fact we are unveiling the Joe Louis golf statue on the Joe Louis Greenway, and yes I said golf not boxing."

That's because Louis was a trailblazer for more than just boxing, a legacy that much of Detroit already associates with famous athlete. He also broke the color barrier when he became the first African American to compete in a PGA-sanctioned tournament.

The "Outside the Ring" sculpture was completed over a five-month period by artist Austen Brantley and was commissioned by Detroit's General Service Department and Office of Arts Culture and Entrepreneurship.

A Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant worth $40 million helped fund the project.

Joe Louis Statue titled "Outside the Ring" which features him as a golfer.

The Joe Louis Greenway

Once complete, the Joe Louis Greenway will connect dozens of neighborhoods in Detroit, Highland Park, Hamtramck, and Dearborn through a 29-mile bike and pedestrian pathway.

The latest addition included two miles of trails between Joy Road and Intervale Street with the statue unveiled at Grand River near Oakman Boulevard. It also connects to another segment between Warren Avenue and Joy Road, which was completed in 2023.

The latest section includes sidewalks, bike paths, landscaping, and new trees.

Next to the statue is a pavilion that can be reserved for gatherings, as well as an alley that will one day host food trucks and entertainment as a public plaza.

Another six miles of the Greenway is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

An interactive map of the greenway's progress can be found online here.