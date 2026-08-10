Downtown Birmingham brawl sparks new public safety concerns

The Brief Birmingham residents are shaken by a street brawl that happened downtown over the weekend. Brad Host is a member of the Birmingham City Commission. He says public safety is becoming a bigger concern in the city, following this incident near North Bates Street and Willits. FOX 2 invited Birmingham’s mayor to talk about the melee and related issues, but he declined.



A street brawl in downtown Birmingham over the weekend is getting the attention of residents who are now pressing city officials for action, spurring another debate about public safety in the affluent, typically quiet community.

Some officials were fine talking about it but others, not so much.

Birmingham community outraged by street brawl

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An all-out brawl took over downtown Birmingham this past weekend as fisticuffs broke out between at least two groups, shocking an upscale community usually known for its peace and quiet.

Brad Host is a member of the Birmingham City Commission. He says public safety is becoming a bigger concern in the city, following this incident near North Bates Street and Willits.

"I think what one of our citizens said is the Commission should walk downtown 10:30 to 11:30 on weekend nights and see if this is how we want Birmingham to be. Call it a field trip," said Host.

Host has been vocal about other high-profile Birmingham incidents in recent months: from a shooting at a short-term rental property which prompted an immediate crackdown on these types of rentals to a rowdy pool party that sent shock waves through social media.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 invited Birmingham’s mayor to talk about the melee and related issues, but he declined.

Residents, however, have plenty to say.

"The lack of police presence is disturbing to me," said one resident. "We have a lot of violent crime growing in this city because people come near and wide to participate in whatever they’re doing at night in downtown Birmingham."

Birmingham swore in its new police chief at Monday night's meeting.

As for the weekend street fight, FOX 2 was told it remains under investigation.

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