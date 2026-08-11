Metro Detroit communities scramble after police, fire millages fail in Primary Election

The Brief Multiple communities, mostly in Oakland County, failed to pass their safety millage during the Aug. 4 Primary. These townships are in the hot seat and doing what they can to protect jobs and their communities.



A number of communities are scrambling after residents voted not to fund police and fire millages across Metro Detroit on Aug. 4.

Meanwhile, Tuesday, Aug. 11, is the deadline for those communities to modify or resubmit the failed millages for the November election.

Metro Detroit Safety Millages

Local perspective:

It hit multiple Metro Detroit communities. In Waterford, they have modified what they are asking for with their police and fire millages and are lowering the amount they’re asking for come November. The departments could take a hit in their resources, but if the voters once again vote no in November, they’ll be down over $7 million in funding.

Other communities, mostly in northern Oakland County like Orion Township, Highland Township, Independence Township, and outside of Oakland, Sumpter Township, are in similar boats.

Orion Township voted no on police and fire renewals but doesn’t have its own department. That means the sheriff's substation with over 30 law enforcement officers will be empty.

For Highland Township, the funding for the fire department is at risk.

What they're saying:

These townships are in the hot seat and doing what they can to protect jobs and their communities.

"I don't want them not to worry about job security," said Waterford Twp. Supervisor Anthony Bartolotta. "I want them to rest assured. I can't really give them 100% security that there won't be layoffs. But you know, if it fails, that's what myself or the other six board members and the budget people are going to have to work out. We're going to have to find some $7.1, $7.2 million. Where, I don't know."

"It feels like a lot of communities got caught off guard, especially for fire," said Highland Township Supervisor Rick Hamill. "The fire department totally off guard. They, we've never had a failure in a millage for public safety, and you know this is the first time. So the fire department, fire chief, they thought they had it. People are sick and tired of every time you turn around. It seems like we're adding something else to the cost of living."

Dig deeper:

If you’re wondering how they can get these back on the ballots so quickly after a vote, it’s state law.