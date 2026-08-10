Shelby Township man arrested after stabbing man at Raft Off
MUSKAMOOT BAY, MI (FOX 2) - A 26-year-old Shelby Township man was arrested on allegations that he stabbed another man during the Raft Off in St. Clair County on Saturday.
Stabbing at the Raft Off
What they're saying:
Salem Asmar was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and given a $100,000 cash bond for his alleged actions.
The Raft Off takes place in Muskamoot Bay each year.
Raft Off incidents over the weekend
Local perspective:
Officials said this year was the largest ever, and resulted in several altercations.
While many enjoyed the warm weather and company, others took the opportunity to overindulge and behave irresponsibly. Over 50 individuals were left stranded when they failed to return with the party they arrived with.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from St. Clair County officials in this report.