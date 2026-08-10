Shelby Township man arrested after stabbing man at Raft Off

article

The Brief A Metro Detroit man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man during the Raft Off in St. Clair County. The Raft Off takes place in Muskamoot Bay each year. Officials said this year was the largest ever, and resulted in several altercations.



A 26-year-old Shelby Township man was arrested on allegations that he stabbed another man during the Raft Off in St. Clair County on Saturday.

Stabbing at the Raft Off

What they're saying:

Salem Asmar was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and given a $100,000 cash bond for his alleged actions.

The Raft Off takes place in Muskamoot Bay each year.

Raft Off incidents over the weekend

Local perspective:

Officials said this year was the largest ever, and resulted in several altercations.

While many enjoyed the warm weather and company, others took the opportunity to overindulge and behave irresponsibly. Over 50 individuals were left stranded when they failed to return with the party they arrived with.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: