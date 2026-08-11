Detroit police searching for 13-year-old boy who allegedly shot his father
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are on the search for a teen in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
What they're saying:
Detroit police say at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, they were called out to the 18000 block of Bretton for a disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they learned that a 13-year-old shot his father two times and fled in the family vehicle.
The teen is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a gray 2026 Rivian SUV. The family dog was also taken.
Detroit police say the shooting was non-fatal.
Anyone who sees the 13-year-old is asked to call 911 and provide a location for officers to respond.
Dig deeper:
Police believe what led to the shooting was from an instance of discipline. And the teen took offense.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police in this report.