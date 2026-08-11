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Detroit police searching for 13-year-old boy who allegedly shot his father

By FOX 2 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 11, 2026 6:57 PM EDT
Published August 11, 2026 6:57 PM EDT
Detroit police give update on 13-year-old boy who shot father
Detroit police give update on 13-year-old boy who shot father

Detroit police give update on 13-year-old boy who shot father

Officials posted on social media that they are looking for a 13-year-old boy who allegedly shot his father. The teen is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a gray 2026 Rivian SUV.

The Brief

    • Detroit police are on the hunt for a 13-year-old suspect who allegedly shot his father.
    • The teen is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a gray 2026 Rivian SUV.
    • The identity of the teen or the victim has not been released.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are on the search for a teen in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. 

What they're saying:

Detroit police say at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, they were called out to the 18000 block of Bretton for a disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they learned that a 13-year-old shot his father two times and fled in the family vehicle. 

The teen is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a gray 2026 Rivian SUV. The family dog was also taken.

Detroit police say the shooting was non-fatal.

Anyone who sees the 13-year-old is asked to call 911 and provide a location for officers to respond.

Dig deeper:

Police believe what led to the shooting was from an instance of discipline. And the teen took offense.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit