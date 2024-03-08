Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage recalled due to rubber contamination

article

If you bought kielbasa last fall, you may want to check your freezer. A batch of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage is being recalled after some consumers reported finding pieces of rubber in the meat.

Salm Partners, LLC – the parent company of Johnsonville – says it has received complaints from consumers reporting they found pieces of rubber in the ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products.

The recall includes turkey kielbasa sausages that were produced on October 30 and 31 of 2023 and shipped to stores nationwide:

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing a single piece of "Johnsonville POLISH KIELBASA TURKEY" sausage and best-by dates "05/17/24" and "05/18/24" and establishment number "P-32009" printed on the side of the packaging.

Via USDA

The USDA says there have been no reports of injuries but anyone concerned should contact their healthcare provider.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the USDA noted. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

