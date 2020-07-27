Expand / Collapse search

Journalist sits down with FOX 2's Hilary Golston to discuss Groves High School student arrested

SOUTHFIELD, MIch. - It’s a story everyone seems to be talking about.

Not just because of the particular case, but also because of what it might mean about the criminal justice system.

ProPublica journalist Jodi Cohen broke the story about a 15-year-old Groves High Student who did not complete her online coursework and was subsequently sent to a juvenile detention facility. Cohen spoke with Fox 2's Hilary Golston about the systemic inequities her publication found in the Michigan Juvenile Justice System.

A black Groves High student was allegedly sent to juvenile for not completing her online coursework, after violating probation.

ProPublica journalist Jodie Cohen who broke the story sat down with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston and gave her insight on the matter.