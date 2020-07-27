Journalist sits down with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston to discuss Groves High School student arrested
SOUTHFIELD, MIch. - It’s a story everyone seems to be talking about.
Not just because of the particular case, but also because of what it might mean about the criminal justice system.
A black Groves High student was allegedly sent to juvenile for not completing her online coursework, after violating probation.
ProPublica journalist Jodie Cohen who broke the story sat down with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston and gave her insight on the matter.