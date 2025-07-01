Judge delays Wayne County radioactive waste storage ruling

The Brief A Detroit judge delays ruling on lawsuit against importing radioactive waste into Wayne County, with residents hopeful for a favorable decision. Residents met with state officials about landfill expansion; EGLE reviews application for compliance with federal and state laws. Republic Services claims landfill meets safety standards; neighbors view court case as crucial defense against waste storage expansion.



A Detroit judge is looking over a lawsuit to stop more radioactive waste from being imported into Wayne County.

What they're saying:

Residents say they are somewhat optimistic the judge will rule in their favor, but they are eager for progress on an issue that has persisted for a long time.

"It also showed us that he’s taking this very seriously, and it’s really heartening to hear that he’s delivering intently on this and listening to the community as well as big business," said Chris Donley, who is against the ruling.

The backstory:

The case dates back to late last summer when a decision was made to allow the delivery and storage of about 4,000 gallons of radioactive groundwater and 6,000 cubic yards of radioactive waste, shipped into Wayne County from the Manhattan Project of World War II, the historic program used to develop nuclear weapons.

The judge placed a temporary restraining order on the matter as both sides debated an issue that remains contentious nearly a year later.

"There are 365,000 people living within a ten-mile radius of this facility, think of that, right on the shores of the Huron River Watershed, it’s an economically very vital area," Donley said.

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, concerned residents met with state environmental officials last week to get an update on the landfill’s application to expand its facility, allowing for even more waste to be stored.

Neighbors hope that the expansion will not be approved.

Republic Services, which runs the landfill, sent FOX 2 a statement saying, "Wayne Disposal Inc. is a highly engineered facility, designed to safely and compliantly manage complex and hazardous waste streams that are generated through a variety of industrial and other processes. The landfill meets or exceeds all regulations and is an important asset that helps protect the community and the environment. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and USACE have confirmed that the material from the Niagara Falls Storage Site does not pose a risk to public health or the community."

What's next:

Neighbors FOX 2 talked with say they feel the court case is the biggest line of defense.

"Judge Cox didn’t explain the decision, but I imagine it’s because he understands how serious his decision is on our entire county and state," said Janeen Rippey.