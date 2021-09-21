Judge erases conviction of man in arson case that killed 5 kids in 2000

A judge has thrown out the murder conviction of a man who was blamed for a fire that killed five children in Royak Oak Township in 2000.

The decision was announced Tuesday. Current Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has said her office found that key evidence in the trial of Juwan Deering was withheld two decades ago. Deering will remain in custody while McDonald decides whether he should face a second trial.

Deering has served 15 years of a life sentence. McDonald said on Aug. 31, that a review of case files found that jailhouse informants that provided testimony that led to his jury conviction in exchange for reduced sentences and plea bargains were not disclosed to prosecutors or the court in 2006.

The house fire happened in Royal Oak Township on April 6, 2000. It resulted in the deaths of five kids under the age of 21.

The prosecutor has called the scenario "extremely troubling" and promised a full review of other cases tried by her office that used the same informants.

Deering's case has been the subject of the Michigan Innocence Project, which alleges outdated arson investigation techniques were used during the discovery phase of the case.

After reviewing the case, McDonald said previously undisclosed agreements between police and informants that gave testimony during the trial were found.

Assistant Attorney General Greg Townsend was the prosecutor on the Deering case years ago.

She also said a videotaped interview between detectives and a child that survived the fire also surfaced. The video, which was showed to reporters on Tuesday but could not be recorded, showed the child pointing to a picture of Deering and saying he did not do it.

"No one in my office and none of Deering's attorneys had ever seen this photo lineup," McDonald said. "The jury never heard any of that."

A special prosecutor assigned to the case spent months involved reviewing the case before recommending the conviction and sentence be vacated.

--The Associated Press contributed to this report

