Michigan offers fireworks safety advice for July 4th

As Independence Day arrives, the state of Michigan has advice for everyone who is preparing to celebrate this weekend. Sunday is the Fourth of July and, because the holiday falls on a weekend this year, there will likely be multiple days of celebrating.

The state has a few tips to help make sure everyone stays safe and uses precautions to enjoy the holiday

When purchasing fireworks it’s important to remember some quick tips; don't experiment with or make your own fireworks, avoid allowing young children to play with or ignite fireworks, or trying to re-light "duds" or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

State law mandates that consumer-grade fireworks be ignited from personal property only. It is illegal to ignite them anywhere beyond your property without expressed written permission to do so. Handle these items with care.

Have an adult supervise fireworks activities when with children. Follow the written directions on the packaging, Light fireworks one at a time, and keep family, friends and pets at a safe distance.

"We anticipate that many people will purchase consumer fireworks and provide their own fireworks show over the Fourth of July holiday weekend," said Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer.

It is important for you, friends, and love ones to be safe and keep others safe this summer. For more a more comprehensive safety advice visit: https://www.michigan.gov/documents/lara/fireworks_381040_7.pdf