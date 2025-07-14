'Just ignore the other driver': Road rage leads to shooting on I-94 in Detroit

The Brief A suspect fired shots at another driver during a road rage incident Sunday in Detroit. The victim told police he was exiting I-94 at Trumbull when his vehicle was struck by a bullet after he was road raging with another driver. The suspect kept going after the shooting.



Police are urging people to not engage with aggressive drivers after a road rage incident ended with a shooting Sunday evening in Detroit.

No one was hurt, but a vehicle was struck by a bullet on I-94.

The backstory:

According to Michigan State Police, a caller reported that he was driving on eastbound I-94 around 6 p.m. when he was involved in a road rage incident with another driver. The caller, a 31-year-old Southfield man, said he exited the freeway at Trumbull, heard a shot, and felt a bullet hit his vehicle.

The man pulled over, while the shooter, who was driving a tan vehicle with tinted windows, kept going. The man was not hurt, but a bullet hole was found in his vehicle.

What's next:

After spending hours searching the freeway, police are continuing their investigation.

"Once again, we see a person using a handgun to try and settle a driving disagreement," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "We are very fortunate that no one was hurt in this incident. If you are involved in a road rage incident, just ignore the other driver and try to create distance between the other vehicle and yourself."