'Just slow down': Police suspect driver was going 130+ mph before deadly Troy crash

The Brief A high-speed crash along I-75 killed one person early Tuesday. The driver lost control on southbound I-75 and crashed near the Rochester Road exit in Troy. Troy police said the driver may have been traveling more than 130 mph.



A driver who died in a high-speed crash early Tuesday may have been traveling more than 130 mph before losing control, Troy police said.

Investigators believe the driver, who has not been identified, was speeding on southbound I-75 just after midnight when they lost control and went off the road near the Rochester Road exit and crashed. The aftermath could be seen for hours, as the force of the crash sent car parts flying in all directions.

"It appears at this time, one car left the freeway at a high rate of speed, overturned. It led to one fatality," said Officer Jake Schearer with the Troy Police Department. "Just slow down. It's not worth it."

An investigation is ongoing. That investigation will include determining whether drugs and alcohol were also factors.