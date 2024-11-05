Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? Track polls and voting results on Election Day 2024

The Brief The most recent polls show Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck on Election Day, with the vice president having a slight lead over the former president. All voters in Michigan will decide on the next president, along with who will assume Debbie Stabenow’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Michigan voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.



With the polls now open in Michigan, the race for the White House is still expected to be neck and neck between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Voters will decide on both the next president and the balance of power in Congress.

There’s only one other statewide race that every Michigan voter will have a say in – and that is who will assume Debbie Stabenow’s seat in the U.S. Senate. In January 2023, Stabenow announced she was not going to run for reelection. Voters will need to pick between U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin on the Democratic side or former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers on the Republican ticket.

See the latest poll results, where to find election results, and find local resources for voting in Michigan:

Who polls predict will win presidency

According to 270toWin, Harris has just over a 1% lead over Trump nationwide based on an average of 25 polls. In Michigan, where 15 electoral votes are up for grabs, an average of 23 polls gives Harris a 1.8% lead over the former president - 48.6% to 46.8%.

The final New York Times/Siena poll had Trump and Harris essentially tied, with Harris making gains in North Carolina and Georgia, while Trump made gains in Pennsylvania and maintained his lead in Arizona.

Also, A new Iowa poll by J. Ann Selzer, considered the "gold standard" pollster, showed Harris ahead of Trump by three points in that state.

Still, the race remains tight, especially in battleground states.

Where are the candidates on Election Day

Trump and vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance spent the final night of campaigning in Michigan. Walz was at Hart Plaza in Detroit for a Get Out and Vote Event, while the former president rallied in Grand Rapids and his running mate, Vance, was in Flint.

Grand Rapids is the same place Trump spent the night before the election in 2016, when he won the presidency, and in 2020, when he lost to President Joe Biden.

On Election Day, Trump is expected to spend the day in Florida. He will cast a ballot ther before holding a watch party in Palm Beach in the evening.

Meanwhile, Harris is expected to spend Election Night at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington D.C.

Where Trump, Harris stand on key issues

Harris has framed her economic proposals around ending price gouging to lower grocery prices, cutting taxes for the middle class and parents to lower childcare costs while promoting the creation of more housing to reduce the cost of renting and buying a home.

Meanwhile, Trump has proposed an unprecedented series of tariffs on imported goods as a means of boosting manufacturing jobs. To make housing more available, he says deporting illegal immigrants will expand access and make prices cheaper.

Electric vehicles represent one of the most important issues in Michigan, marrying themes of energy, manufacturing, and climate change which are all relevant to the state. The Harris-Biden administration has pushed massive investment into the sector to help float companies like General Motors and Ford transition to battery-powered vehicles.

Not everyone in the state has joined the White House's support, with only 41% of the state approving of the effort as a means to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, according to the most recent survey of Michigan .

There is also some trepidation from autoworkers about what a transition could mean for their future jobs, Bridge Magazine reports .

Trump has jumped on these anxieties, telling supporters at a town hall in Flint the auto industry in Michigan would be gone under a Harris presidency. However, even the Republican candidate has voiced support for electric vehicles, at times praising them and softening his criticism of the industry. Trump has said his recent support from Tesla-owner Elon Musk is part of why he has changed his mind.

Reproductive health has also dominated headlines in Michigan and the presidential race, ever since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down protections for abortion. While Michigan legalized access via ballot measure in 2022, the issue continues to resonate with voters around the country.

Harris has been unambiguous in her position on the issue, promising to sign a national law guaranteeing access. Meanwhile, Trump has presented multiple positions on abortion, at one point proposing free in vitro fertilization and hesitation around Florida's 6-week abortion ban, then flipping and supporting keeping the rule.

Live election results

FOX 2 will be tracking election results here as soon as the polls close.

You can also watch live Election Night coverage here or on our FOX LOCAL app, available for free on your phone and smart TV.

On our CTV app, we'll highlight local and national coverage all night. On FOX LOCAL mobile, you can stream Election Night coverage on the go and track election maps and results.

When results are expected in Michigan

While 2020 was historic for the time, the previous presidential election in 2016 took just four hours after most closed before Donald Trump was declared the winner.

This year, the race is expected to come down to seven states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The size of the map and the tightness of the race make it hard to predict when a winner will be declared.

We won't know until those results start coming in, especially in North Carolina and Georgia. Those two swing states are expected to have early results relatively quickly. That doesn’t mean we’ll get the final results in those states quickly if the returns are close, but they are the first swing states that might offer a sense of what kind of night we’re in for.

Michigan voting resources

Where to vote

The polls will be open in Michigan until 8 p.m. Nov. 5.

Find your polling place here.

If you still haven't returned your absentee ballot, you can also bring it to your polling place, put it in a drop box, or return it to your clerk until 8 p.m.

Here's how to track your absentee ballot.

How to spoil an absentee ballot

Voters have the option to spoil their unsubmitted absentee ballots at their polling place. Bring your ballot with you when you go to vote and let the poll workers know that you would like to spoil the ballot and vote in person.

Voters who have not submitted their absentee ballot but do not have it to return will be required to sign a statement confirming that the ballot was lost or destroyed.