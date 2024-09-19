Kamala Harris and Oprah livestream from Detroit: How to watch her virtual rally

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Detroit this week for a livestream event hosted by Oprah and available to watch anywhere in the country.

The Harris campaign announced last week that the Democratic Presidential candidate would be in Michigan. This week, it was unveiled that she would be here as part of a streaming event hosted by Oprah Winfrey.

The event "Unite for America" will be Harris' third visit since entering the presidential race this summer. During the event on Thursday night, over 140 different grassroots organizations will be featured – according to the campaign.

So what should we expect at the Unite for America event? According to the website, it's all about unifying the country.

"For the last 2 months, hundreds of organizations and millions of people - from #WinWithBlackWomen to #CatLadiesForKamala and everyone in between - have united to change our country. On one special night, they’ll all come together with one of our country’s biggest forces for good: Oprah Winfrey."

During the event, Oprah and Harris will be speaking with voters from all over the country to discuss why they are supporting Harris for President and what's at stake in the election.

"What is essential to me is getting people motivated to vote – and that’s my intention in hosting this event," Oprah said in a press release. "My goal is to get people excited about the privilege and power of the vote."

The exact location of the event is unknown but, according to Unite for America, it's filming "Metro Detroit area".

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be part of the event which will take place in front of a life studio audience.

The event starts at 8 p.m. and will be streaming live on the YouTube player below.