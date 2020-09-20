Kamala Harris to visit Flint, Detroit Tuesday

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is coming to Michigan Tuesday, Sept. 22, sources tell Fox 2 Sunday morning. No other details were provided.

This will be the senator's first stop since becoming former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate.

California Senator Kamala Harris endorses Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden as she speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Michigan on March 9, 2020. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/ Expand

Michigan, a traditionally Democratic state in elections past, went to President Donald Trump in 2016's election. It is considered one of the key battleground states in the run-up to Election Day on Nov. 3.



