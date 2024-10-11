Kamala Harris visiting Detroit for radio town hall with Charlamagne tha God

The Brief Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Detroit for a radio town hall event with Charlamagne tha God, who hosts The Breakfast Club She has previously campaigned in Flint, Redford Township, and elsewhere in metro Detroit The presidential election is less than a month away and some residents in Michigan are already mailing their ballots in



Kamala Harris is returning to Michigan next week with a trip slated for Detroit on Tuesday.

The Democratic presidential candidate's campaign confirmed the vice president would be in the Motor City for a radio town hall event with Charlamagne tha God, who hosts The Breakfast Club.

The syndicated radio show is based in New York City and has become a popular source of discussion for politics during the presidential campaign season.

As the presidential campaign enters the final stretch, both Harris and her opponent Donald Trump, have begun a circuit of less traditional interviews, going onto podcasts and interacting with social media influencers in a bid to reach voters that may not be viewing traditional media.

Harris was previously interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in Farmington Hills during a private town hall. She has also rallied in Flint and spoken to supporters around metro Detroit.