Expand / Collapse search

Kamala Harris visiting Detroit for radio town hall with Charlamagne tha God

By Jack Nissen
Published  October 11, 2024 12:22pm EDT
Kamala Harris
FOX 2 Detroit

Harris touts labor in visit to Redford Township

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the fire department in Redford Township, delivering remarks to local union members as she seeks to shore up working class citizens in Michigan and in Wayne County, the biggest in Michigan.

(FOX 2) - Kamala Harris is returning to Michigan next week with a trip slated for Detroit on Tuesday. 

The Democratic presidential candidate's campaign confirmed the vice president would be in the Motor City for a radio town hall event with Charlamagne tha God, who hosts The Breakfast Club. 

The syndicated radio show is based in New York City and has become a popular source of discussion for politics during the presidential campaign season.

As the presidential campaign enters the final stretch, both Harris and her opponent Donald Trump, have begun a circuit of less traditional interviews, going onto podcasts and interacting with social media influencers in a bid to reach voters that may not be viewing traditional media.

Harris was previously interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in Farmington Hills during a private town hall. She has also rallied in Flint and spoken to supporters around metro Detroit.

Related

Michigan 2024 election: Previewing Trump and Harris, Slotkin and Rogers, toss-up races for Congress
article

Michigan 2024 election: Previewing Trump and Harris, Slotkin and Rogers, toss-up races for Congress

One of the most significant elections in U.S. history is a month out - and Michigan finds itself in the spotlight this 2024 season. How will it vote?