Kamala Harris visiting Detroit for radio town hall with Charlamagne tha God
(FOX 2) - Kamala Harris is returning to Michigan next week with a trip slated for Detroit on Tuesday.
The Democratic presidential candidate's campaign confirmed the vice president would be in the Motor City for a radio town hall event with Charlamagne tha God, who hosts The Breakfast Club.
The syndicated radio show is based in New York City and has become a popular source of discussion for politics during the presidential campaign season.
As the presidential campaign enters the final stretch, both Harris and her opponent Donald Trump, have begun a circuit of less traditional interviews, going onto podcasts and interacting with social media influencers in a bid to reach voters that may not be viewing traditional media.
Harris was previously interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in Farmington Hills during a private town hall. She has also rallied in Flint and spoken to supporters around metro Detroit.