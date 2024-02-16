Kansas City parade shooting: 2 juveniles charged, police say

Two juveniles are charged in the Kansas City parade shooting that left one person dead and 22 others hurt.

According to a news release from Jackson County Family Court, the two juveniles are being held on "gun-related and resisting arrest charges," with more charges expected, The Associated Press reported. The juveniles’ ages have not been released, and the court did not give any additional information.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old beloved local DJ and mother of two, was shot and killed after a dispute between several people led to gunfire following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory celebration. Police said 22 other people were injured in the shooting outside Union Station.

RELATED: Taylor Swift gives $100K to Lisa Lopez-Galvan's GoFundMe after KC shooting

The shooting victims ranged in age from 8 to 47, and half were under 16, police said. Lopez-Galvan's friends said they believe Lopez-Galvan was shot in the chest and that her son was shot as well. She was the only victim who died.

FILE - A person is loaded onto an ambulance following a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The police chief said 1 million people likely attended the parade, and there were about 800 police officers on hand.

Three juveniles were initially detained in connection with the shooting, but one has since been released. Police are looking for others who may have been involved and are calling for witnesses, victims and people with cellphone video of the violence to call a dedicated hotline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.