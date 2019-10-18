Kass's cream cheese pumpkin roll recipe

It's beginning to look and feel like fall here in Michigan. How about a taste of fall?

Baker Kassem "Kass" Beydoun joined us on The Nine to show us some fun ways to use fall flavors like pumpkin spice, maple and molasses. You can get his recipe below.

KASS'S CREAM CHEESE PUMPKIN ROLL

Dry ingredients: (Mix these in one bowl)

-1/4 cup powdered sugar to sprinkle on towel (do not mix into dry)

-3/4 cup all-purpose flour

-1/2 teaspoon baking soda

-1/2 teaspoon baking powder

-1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (grounded)

-1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

-¼ teaspoon salt



Wet ingredients: (Prep in separate bowl)

-3 large eggs

-1 cup granulated sugar

-2/3 cup pure pumpkin puree



Directions:

-Preheat oven to 375 degrees



-Combine all dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt) in a bowl and set aside.



-In another bowl beat eggs for a good 3-5 minutes until fluffy, then beat in granulated sugar. Mix in the pumpkin puree and then combine the dry with the wet. (Make sure you STIR the dry and wet ingredients together, so you do not loose the bubbles that make the cake easier to roll once baked).



-Transfer to pan lined with parchment and spread evenly.



-Bake for 13 minutes or until center springs back. Immediately loosen and turn onto prepared powdered sugar dusted towel. Carefully peel of parchment. Roll up cake and towel together forming a roll and cool on wire rack allowing it to cool into its form.



KASS'S CREAM CHEESE FILLING RECIPE



Ingredients:

-1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, at room temperature

-1 cup powdered sugar (sifted)

-5 tablespoons butter (softened)

-2 teaspoons vanilla extract

-Powdered sugar (for dusting pumpkin roll at the end)



Directions:

-Beat cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, butter, and vanilla extract in a small mixing bowl until smooth.



-Carefully unroll pumpkin roll from towel. Spread the cream cheese filling mixture over cake. Reroll cake. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for one hour or overnight. Transfer to serving plate when ready to serve and dust with powdered sugar.

ENJOY!!