Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis follows months of speculation

Princess Kate stunned the world Friday when a video of her was posted online by the Royal Family, revealing she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The announcement followed months of the royal family member being out of the public eye - as well as rampant speculation about her well-being.

In the video, she called the timespan "an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."

The exact type of cancer is unknown, but Kate said she underwent Major abdominal surgery in January, originally being told her condition was not cancerous. That is, until recent testing changed all of that.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment," she said.

According to an oncology nurse navigator at Detroit Medical Center Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, it can be an overwhelming experience of the person and their family.

"You know the thing about chemotherapy is that it really is a systemic treatment, so while the cancer may be in a certain area, we can utilize chemotherapy that’s going to go everywhere in the body," said Stephanie Vandertill.

According to the nurse, it may be possible for Kate Middleton to resume her royal duties while undergoing treatment - but it's hard to say for sure.

"The treatment plan can include multiple things like a surgery, chemo, possibly radiation therapy in some cases and those different types of treatment can bring with it different side effects," she said, adding "so at times it might be needed that someone is not working or taking some extra time during a point in their treatment."