Kids who survived cancer take ride on Pontiac race track ahead of Grand Prix

As we get excited to hear the roar of the engines at the Detroit Grand Prix, there is another track in town that is taking kids on a victory lap in the fast lane.

Some incredible high-performance race cars are carrying some very precious cargo – kids who have battled cancer.

"I think I'm gonna ride in some race cars," said Leah.

Deena Centofanti: "How was it? How fast did you go?"

"Great," said another girl. "I don't know I wasn't looking. We were moving side to side, going over 100."

Making these race car rides happen at the M-1 Concourse in Pontiac is a labor of love for so many.

Automotive supplier Multimatic is bringing the speed.

"It's all volunteers, it is people donating their time," said Brian Burke, Multimatic. "And their cars, their drivers."

Bringing the magic is the nonprofit Kids Gala- which gifts celebrations to kids who really need it, like this group invited on this day from Kids Kicking Cancer.

"They learn different kicks and punches but we focus on breathing and medication to help deal with the pain and stress that comes with their illness," said Michael Hunt, Kids Kicking Cancer.

Bringing everyone together is David Schmitt, a 17-year-old junior at Cranbrook with a passion for cars and helping kids.

"I have definitely been through the struggles and we just want to give them the day with their families to take their minds off things and give them a good time."

That's why he and his friends created the nonprofit Miles for Smiles - and smiles you will see.

For 9-year-old Michael, this is a first. But as his dad points out, for these children who have fought cancer- nothing scares them.

"It's pushing out bodies and minds to the limits," his dad said.

Michael got geared up for a ride in Mustang GT 500 - capable of going a top speed of 180 miles per hour.

With a fast lap around the M-1 Concourse going over 100 miles per hour, these kids are once again reminded of how brave they are.

Deena: "Michael how was it?"

"It was nice," he said.

Deena: "How fast did you go?"

"Really fast," he said.

"We're giving this is a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Burke. "These are half a million dollar cars in some cases, right? It's not so often that these kids will get to do that. To me it's a great way to give the kids the chance of a lifetime, hopefully."

The kids were smiling, the parents were smiling, too. When you are at these events you realize how many phone calls have to happen to make this a reality.

The young men who started Miles for Smiles say it's a blend of horsepower and hope.

