Kindergartner brings Jose Cuervo margaritas to snack time at Livonia school

Parents at Grand River Academy Livonia are outraged when a kindergartner brought a four-pack of read-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas and multiple students drink from them.

Alexis Smith is one of those parents. Here kindergartner had a Dixie cup full of the mixed tequila drink and said she had 4 or 5 sips. Smith and another mom, Dominique Zanders, were baffled when they learned what happened.

"She felt woozy, a little dizzy," Zanders said.

Their daughters were each given what they thought was juice during snack time. In reality, they were drinking Jose Cuervo margarita mix at snack time, brought by a fellow kindergartner.

