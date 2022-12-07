Kitten in Oakland County euthanized for rabies

After euthanizing a kitten for a positive rabies infection in Oakland County, the Michigan agriculture department is asking pet owners to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their vaccines.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the six-month-old kitten was a stray when it was found. After refusing to eat or drink and behaving aggressively, its owners took the cat to the vet's office.

There, the kitten became more ill, prompting vets to euthanize it, a release from MDARD said.

"While this case is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as rabies is regularly detected in Michigan’s wildlife—particularly in bats and skunks," said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland. ""Any mammal, including humans, can be infected with rabies. By vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus and having them avoid contact with wildlife, it protects both animal health and public health."

The latest case brings Michigan's total confirmed rabies detections up to 47. Forty-five of the animals were bats and one was a skunk. They have been found across 24 counties in Michigan, with Oakland County tying Kent County for the most cases.

Even if an animal is kept indoors, keeping their vaccination against the virus up-to-date serves as an important barrier if they are ever exposed to a wild or stray animal that could be carrying the disease. Please contact your veterinarian for more information about rabies vaccination or to schedule an appointment.

Also, if you think your animal may have had contact with rabid wildlife, it is important to immediately contact your veterinarian or MDARD at 800-292-3939 to determine the next steps to take.

Diseases can be reported to MDARD's Animal Industry Division by email at MIreportableanimal@michigan.gov or phone at 800-292-3939.