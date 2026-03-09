Reports: Detroit Lions add center, offensive tackle in free agency

article

The Detroit Lions have a new center and another offensive tackle Monday, according to published reports.

Cade Mays of the Carolina Panthers has signed for $25 million over three years, according to reports, amid a flurry of NFL moves as free agency has begun.

The Lions have also signed offensive tackle Larry Borom from the Dolphins.

Mays, 26, is expected to help fill the Frank Ragnow-sized hole in the lineup which the Lions have struggled with since his sudden retirement.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound center was a sixth-round pick in 2022 by the Panthers.

Another signing is Detroit native Larry Borom from the Miami Dolphins.

Borom, 27, is a Brother Rice High School alum who played at Missouri. He was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Borom, 6 feet, 5 inches and 325 pounds, signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal. He started 11 games and played in five others.

The addition of a tackle helps mitigate the sting of losing long-time starter Taylor Decker, who requested and received his release last week.

The news isn't all good, however, as a couple of well-known Lions veterans appear destined for other teams.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone is headed to Tampa Bay on a two-year, $17 million deal.

Cornerback Amik Robertson has signed with Washington on a two-year, $16 million deal.

