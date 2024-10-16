Knowing your blood pressure numbers could save your life

A study led by the University of Michigan Health finds that years of high systolic blood pressure - the top number on the blood pressure reading – significantly increases an adult’s risk of having the two most common types of stroke.

In fact, for every 10 points higher, the risk of ischemic stroke goes up 20 percent and the risk of brain hemorrhage increases by 30 percent.

Doctor Deborah Levine, who led the study, says it’s essential to get ahead of this condition. Levine is the primary care physician and professor of internal medicine and neurology at U-M.

"Our findings suggest that early diagnosis and sustained treatment of high blood pressure over time are critical to prevent the two most common types of stroke, especially in Black and hispanic adults, who have higher rates of undiagnosed and uncontrolled high blood pressure than white adults in the United States."

Researchers found that Black and Hispanic patients had substantially higher risks of ways to improve blood pressure control.

"Some ways to improve blood pressure control on a large scale are to help patients measure their blood pressure at home by providing home blood pressure monitoring devices," Levine said. " Increasing insurance access so that patients can access doctors and the medications they need for their blood pressure.

"(And) reducing salt in foods and increasing access to healthy foods."

Levine says to contact your healthcare provider if your blood pressure is 130 over 80 on two or more occasions.