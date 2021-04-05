Krispy Kreme unveils Oreo glazed and cookie doughnuts

article

Cookies and doughnuts are colliding at Krispy Kreme.

The national doughnut chain revealed it has teamed up with Nabisco’s Oreo cookie brand to create two new treats, according to a recent press release.

Starting on Monday, April 5, customers can get their hands on the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut.

"We’ve taken everything fans love about OREO Cookies and ‘glazeifed’ it," said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena, in a statement.

RELATED: Dairy Queen bringing back Dreamsicle Dipped Cone, non-dairy 'Dilly Bar' for spring

Just like Skena described, the 290-calorie Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut is covered in a glaze that’s made from Nabisco’s signature cookie and is filled with Krispy Kreme’s signature Cookies and Kreme filling. The doughnut is finished with an icing drizzle and Oreo cookie pieces.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the 370-calorie Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut is the same glazed doughnut, but is topped with the Cookies and Kreme filling. There’s also a chocolate icing drizzle and a striking Oreo Cookie wafer.

The two Oreo doughnuts will be available for two weeks only, according to a newsletter Krispy Kreme sent out on Monday. Customers will be able to purchase these limited-time doughnuts at participating shops until Sunday, April 18.

RELATED: Krispy Kreme defends its offer of free doughnuts for vaccinated people

Krispy Kreme has released an Oreo Mocha Chiller companion beverage as well. The frozen espresso-based drink is blended with Oreo cookie pieces and is topped with whipped cream and Oreo crumbs. According to nutrition facts, the beverage ranges between 510 and 950 calories.

This isn’t the first time Krispy Kreme has created menu items made out of Oreo cookies. In 2016, the company released a Dark Chocolate Oreo Kreme Doughnut.

The doughnut chain has been pushing flavor innovation in recent years with limited-time releases, Hershey’s, Reese’s, Butterfinger and more.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.