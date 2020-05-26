Kwame Kilpatrick early release denied by Federal Bureau of Prisons

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has denied the early release of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

In a release, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Tuesday that it reviewed and denied Kilpatrick, 49, for home confinement.

"Mr Kilpatrick remains incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution-I in Oakdale, Louisiana," the release states.

According to a state representative and advocacy group The Ebony Foundation, Kilpatrick was in line for a compassionate release due to the coronavirus in the prison system.

US Attorney General William Barr previously had announced about 3,000 federal inmates were to be released early due to concerns of COVID-19 spreading in the jails.

The Oakdale Federal Prison near New Orleans has hadabout 42 cases of the coronavirus and two deaths as of last week.

Kilpatrick has served seven years of his 28-year sentence for corruption and raketeering in office. He served as mayor of Detroit from 2001 to 2008. He was sentenced in 2013 and has since lost his appeals.

State Rep. Karen Whitsett said Friday she had spoken to President Donald Trump in Ypsilanti Thursday night and was told by him that Kilpatrick would be released.

