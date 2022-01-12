Kwame Kilpatrick opens up about his rise, fall, and his new life ahead

Twenty years ago, Kwame Kilpatrick was sworn in as Detroit's mayor. Since then it would be an understatement to say a lot has happened to both Detroit and Kilpatrick.

This is Kilpatrick's first time speaking with the media since becoming a free man one year ago. Watch it live below:

He's opening up on several topics including his rise and fall in politics, how he changed his life behind bars, and starting a new chapter in his life now that he's free.

Watch Josh Landon's full interview with Kwame Kilpatrick

