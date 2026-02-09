Lake Erie Ice Fracture: Time-lapse shows 80-mile crack form across lake
(FOX 2) - Ice on the Great Lakes has made a show of itself this winter; just ask the region's research lab that tracks its ice coverage.
The system is well above its seasonal average with approximately 50% of the entire Great Lakes covered with ice.
Ice cover can influence weather all around the system, as well as expand opportunities for fishing, snow mobiling, and even accessing some of Michigan's more remote destinations.
Over the weekend, satellite coverage over Lake Erie showed another eye-popping visual: an 80-mile-long fracture across the lake, stretching from Canada to Ohio.
A time-lapse of the fracture forming was shared by NOAA, revealing the crack from Port Burwell, Canada to Cleveland, Ohio.
The Source: NOAA was cited for this story.