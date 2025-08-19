article

The Brief A new art installation constructed at Lake St. Clair Metropark makes use of recycled items and garbage found at the park. Paying homage to the lake sturgeon, it offers guests a perfect photo-op.



The next visitors to Lake St. Clair Metro Park will be greeted by a new kind of art that pays homage to one of Michigan's most iconic species - while highlighting one of the dangers it faces.

The eco-friendly art installation showcases a lake sturgeon cresting over an arch.

But the more someone looks at the sculpture, the more they'll notice the pieces used to put it together.

Big picture view:

The installation is a marriage of art, sustainability, and community, using all three facets to explore symbolism about the Metroparks, the animals that call it home, as well as the debris that might get in the way.

While the Huron-Clinton Metroparks initially sought out a feature that could serve as a backdrop for photo-ops at the organization's park along Lake St. Clair, it soon found inspiration from artist Halima Afi Cassells.

The entire piece was designed and constructed using garbage and trash found at the park, as well as recycled materials to pull it all together.

Fishing line and electric wire offer abstract views of waves, glass bottles mimic the view from below the surface, while plastic imitates some of the topography along the rivers and lakes that Michigan fish call home.

On the other side is the fish itself, crafted from metal sheets that were welded together.

Related article

What they're saying:

Cassells called it a joy to be part of the art project.

"Sturgeon have a special place in my heart and have shown up in my work over the past few years. This installation is a true reflection of sustainability, creativity, and community spirit," the artist said. "I’m excited for visitors to experience it and capture their own moments with it."

Cassells, who grew up in Detroit, draws inspiration from her time gardening that helped push her into the art style that makes use of both natural upcycled materials.