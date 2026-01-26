The Brief The lake sturgeon is the Great Lakes' oldest fish, as well as its biggest. The population has seen some progress in the past few decades as conservation efforts have improved habitat and cut down on harvesting the fish. The Black Lake Sturgeon Fishing Season is part of that effort, kicking off the first weekend of February.



When thinking of the lake sturgeon, some liken the fish to a living fossil.

It grows scales, can live over a hundred years, and has called the Great Lakes home for much longer. They are both the region's oldest fish and it's largest.

"They are basically living dinosaurs," said Jordyn Wilson, with the Sea Life Aquarium.

Big picture view:

Sturgeon age on a different timeline than other aquatic animals. The females aren't capable of reproducing until they reach 20 to 25 years old, which is why they are born with natural defenses to protect them until they can have babies.

When one is born, they're approximately six inches long. To give them a chance at succession, they rely on what Wilson calls "built-in armor" that lines the top and side of the fish.

They also come outfitted with whisker-like organs called barbels, which help them detect food on the bottom of the lake bed.

Dig deeper:

Wilson oversees the captivity of sturgeon at the aquarium, using them as an educational tool to help teach both kids and adults about the unique fish. Last year, she helped raise one that was named Sturgio before he was released into the wild.

This year, she's already caring for a new sturgeon named Lake Skywalker.

The program works with the arrival of a juvenile sturgeon being housed at the aquarium starting in the summer. Wilson cares for them, monitors their growth, introduces new foods, and gives them a chance to grow big enough that they can be re-released the following spring during Sturgeon Festival on Lake St. Clair.

Black Lake Sturgeon Fish Season

One of Michigan's most well-known fishing seasons happens on a lake up north.

It's a buzzworthy weekend because the season is also Michigan's shortest of the year. That's because the quota of sturgeon that can be caught is six.

The Black Lake Sturgeon Fishing Season happens during the first month of February, kicking off at 8 a.m. and going until 5 p.m. or when six have been caught — typically with a spear.

In 2025, the season ended after 17 minutes.

Jay Woiderski helps put on the Black Lake Shivaree, which runs parallel to the fishing season and celebrates the fish. Harvesting the fish has been in his family for generations.

He says the festival and fishing season is targeted toward conservation.

"In the end, it is all about rehabilitating the sturgeon population everywhere throughout the Great Lakes system," he said.

Find more updates here on their Facebook page.