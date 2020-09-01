Lansing rumblings hint that theaters, gyms and bowling alleys could be reopened soon

Businesses in metro Detroit are cautiously optimistic they will be able to reopen soon.

There are rumblings in Lansing that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce that movie theaters, gyms, bowling alleys, and the like can reopen after Labor Day. Most have been closed since mid-March.

It's been more than five months since the lights have been on at Cinema Detroit. Paula and Tim Guthets are hoping they'll stay on after Labor Day.

FOX 2: "How rough has it been for you?"

"Pretty rough. We're at about five percent of our usual revenue so it's down quite a bit," said Paula Guthets,

FOX 2: "What is it like hearing the possibility of that happening?"

Advertisement

"Definitely excited. Its been a long time coming. It's kind of a wait and see approach because we've been down this road a couple of times," said William McCray.

McCray, the owner of the Will Power Fitness Group gym is cautiously optimistic he'll be able to reopen. He says he lost about 75 percent of revenue during the shutdown and managed to stay afloat by dipping into his savings, training clients online, and outdoors.

"It's hot, and I am tired of doing workouts outside," said Naomi Gross, a gym member. "He has a lot of good stuff for us to do inside, a lot of good equipment, I am really eager."

"We are optimistically cautious about this," said Richard Glomb.

Glomb owns the Merri Lanes Bowling Alley in Livonia and was one of several in the bowling community to sue the state over the forced closures of bowling centers.

The suit has since been dropped and Glomb says they've been ready, willing, and waiting to re-open.

"Our industry and a number of centers in Michigan have done great work with air purification systems such as UVC lighting and bi-polar ionization, plasma filtration," Glomb said.

A spokesperson for the governor would not confirm any looming announcement allowing theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, and the like to reopen.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office did however offer this:

"The administration has taken numerous steps to re-engage the economy and will continue to make improvements under the guidance and best practices of our state's top medical experts to keep Michiganders safe."

For McCray, as unforgiving as the forced closure has been, he understands why the COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

It's the same for the Guthets for more reasons than one.

"We both know people who had it and my aunt died from it," said Paula Guthets. "But we are hopeful we will open soon and it this is it, we are ready. We will social distance as best as we can."

All of the businesses FOX 2 spoke with had plans in place to keep customers safe from social distancing to high tech air filtration systems.

The full statement from Gov. Whitmer's office is below:

“From the beginning of this global health crisis, Governor Whitmer acted swiftly based on facts, data, and recommendations from the nation’s top health experts at the University of Michigan, CDC, and Mayo Clinic. The governor’s actions have saved countless lives, and our state is faring much better than other states right now.

“With their high levels of heavy respiratory activity, shared indoor spaces, and shared surfaces, it makes perfect sense that gyms would be one of the later businesses to come back online because of the inherent risk posed to employees and patrons. The administration has taken numerous steps to re-engage the economy and will continue to make improvements under the guidance and best practices of our state’s top medical experts to keep Michiganders safe.

"Our uniform policy must be clean, professional, and without visible pictures, logos, words, or abbreviations including masks (ONLY exception is Local UFCW 876 mask or company provided mask). All associates must wear aprons to show that we are here to serve our customers, communities, and each other."

