Expand / Collapse search

Lapeer County man arrested for allegedly carrying firearms in baby stroller while intoxicated

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 8, 2026 11:53 PM EDT
Published June 8, 2026 11:53 PM EDT
Man arrested for concealing gun in baby stroller
Man arrested for concealing gun in baby stroller

Man arrested for concealing gun in baby stroller

STATE POLICE SAY THEY FOUND THIS DRACO WRAPPED IN A T-SHIRT IN OREGON TOWNSHIP.  TROOPERS SAY THEY WERE RESPONDING TO A CALL ABOUT A POSSIBLE ROBBERY - WHEN THEY SAW THE SUSPECT FROM FLINT - WALKING AROUND WITH AMMO IN HIS POCKET.  HE WAS ARRESTED FOR CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON - AND HAVING THE GUN WHILE INTOXICATED.

The Brief

    • Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were called to a possible strong-arm robbery in Oregon Township.
    • They found the subject involved in the incident walking away.
    • Troopers say the man was intoxicated and had concealed a loaded Draco, a compact AK-style pistol, in a baby stroller wrapped in a T-shirt.

(FOX 2) - A Lapeer County man was found allegedly concealing multiple guns in a baby stroller during an armed robbery call on Monday.

Big picture view:

On June 8, Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were called to a possible strong-arm robbery in Oregon Township. When they arrived, officials say they found the subject involved in the incident walking away. Police say the subject, identified as a 33-year-old Flint man, looked to have a rifle magazine hanging from his pocket. 

MSP says he was uncooperative and threw the loaded magazine into the yard. He was then arrested.

Dig deeper:

Troopers say the man was intoxicated and had concealed a loaded Draco, a compact AK-style pistol, in a baby stroller wrapped in a T-shirt.  

He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated and is currently behind bars. 

The Source: FOX 2 used information from Michigan State Police in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyMichigan State Police