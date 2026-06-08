Lapeer County man arrested for allegedly carrying firearms in baby stroller while intoxicated
(FOX 2) - A Lapeer County man was found allegedly concealing multiple guns in a baby stroller during an armed robbery call on Monday.
Big picture view:
On June 8, Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were called to a possible strong-arm robbery in Oregon Township. When they arrived, officials say they found the subject involved in the incident walking away. Police say the subject, identified as a 33-year-old Flint man, looked to have a rifle magazine hanging from his pocket.
MSP says he was uncooperative and threw the loaded magazine into the yard. He was then arrested.
Dig deeper:
Troopers say the man was intoxicated and had concealed a loaded Draco, a compact AK-style pistol, in a baby stroller wrapped in a T-shirt.
He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated and is currently behind bars.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from Michigan State Police in this report.