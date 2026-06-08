Lapeer County man arrested for allegedly carrying firearms in baby stroller while intoxicated

The Brief Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were called to a possible strong-arm robbery in Oregon Township. They found the subject involved in the incident walking away. Troopers say the man was intoxicated and had concealed a loaded Draco, a compact AK-style pistol, in a baby stroller wrapped in a T-shirt.



A Lapeer County man was found allegedly concealing multiple guns in a baby stroller during an armed robbery call on Monday.

Big picture view:

On June 8, Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were called to a possible strong-arm robbery in Oregon Township. When they arrived, officials say they found the subject involved in the incident walking away. Police say the subject, identified as a 33-year-old Flint man, looked to have a rifle magazine hanging from his pocket.

MSP says he was uncooperative and threw the loaded magazine into the yard. He was then arrested.

Dig deeper:

Troopers say the man was intoxicated and had concealed a loaded Draco, a compact AK-style pistol, in a baby stroller wrapped in a T-shirt.

He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated and is currently behind bars.