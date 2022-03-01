Large commercial fire Lutz Roofing in Shelby Township, multiple departments on scene

The Shelby Township Fire Department is battling a massive fire in the storage yard of Lutz Roofing near 22 Mile and Ryan.

The call for the fire came in a little before 3 p.m. on Tuesday and is believed to be at Lutz Roofing, a commercial roofing company.

Video from SkyFOX showed at least six different fire hoses stretched on the fire, which is currently burning in the back portion of the storage are of the business.

The Shelby Township Fire Department said all of its firefighters are on the scene to put out the flames and they've requested neighboring departments to help as well.

FOX 2 was streaming the fight against the fire, however, the fire department asked the helicopter to leave as it was making it difficult to fight the fire.