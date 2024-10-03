Large Detroit police drug bust recovers cocaine, fentanyl and guns on east side

article

Detroit police announced a large drug bust on the city's east side Tuesday.

DPD's Narcotics Enforcement Unit arrested one suspect and seized fentanyl, cocaine and two firearms in the operation, it announced Thursday.

The bust came during a search warrant. carried out in the 3300 block of E. Willis Street, east of McDougall and just west of Moran Street.

A second search warrant was also obtained and executed for the adjoining door, Detroit police said in the announcement.

Police released a photo of the seized items including a pistol and long rifle with scope.