1 injured after vacant Detroit church catches fire

Fire ripped through an old Detroit church early Monday.

The vacant Body of Christ Christian Center on Ohio just off of Grand River caught fire just after 4:50 a.m. The building is currently listed for sale.

A person was found in a building adjacent to the church. They were suffering burns and smoke inhalation, according to the Detroit Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and it is unclear if anyone was inside the building when the fire started.

