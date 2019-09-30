Large gator captured next to alligator warning sign at Tampa park

article

You've likely seen these signs throughout the Tampa Bay area, showing a cartoon gator on a sign warning the reptiles may be in the area.

On Sunday, one large gator decided to hang out right next to one of those signs at Rowlett Park in Tampa.

"Folks, we cannot stress enough that warning signs are there for a reason," Tampa police wrote on Facebook. "It has a slightly humorous cartoon of an alligator on it, but they are no laughing matter!"

Police assisted a trapper to capture the "very large, and very angry alligator" from the park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a nuisance alligator hotline for anyone who spots a gator in an area where it may pose a threat to people, pets or property. You can contact the hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286).